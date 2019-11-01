A Central High School civics class project is encouraging students, and the community, to be more civically minded.
Senior Heather Doris has chosen to get out the vote, as there will be a voter registration drive, in conjunction with the Iroquois County Clerk’s office from 11:45 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the high school.
“The drive is open to the public and we are encouraging anyone who is not already registered to come out and register to vote. This is open to anyone who will be 18 years of age or older on Nov. 3, 2020, and all registrants must bring two forms of identification and know the last four digits of their social security number.” It’s asked that people use the high school entrance to participate.
Doris is 17 herself and she will be registering to vote Wednesday.
“I feel that every American should exercise their right to vote. Furthermore, I feel that younger voters should participate in the voting process. Research has shown that the U.S. voter participation is much lower than other countries voter participation and every little effort counts to try and get higher voter turnout.
Civics teacher Rebecca Swigert-Fenton put the assignment to the class.
“I have started doing a research project called Genius Hour, which is something Google does with their employees. Essentially 20 percent of tour work week is devoted to your own research, anything you’re interested in that would constitute as a social/civic problem. The end goal is to create and implement a local solution, to at least help the problem. Topics range from voting to vaping and sexual assault to climate change and littering.
“As seniors, I want them to go into the ‘real world’ with the tools to both acknowledge real world problems and also be a part of the solution.” she said.
She said Doris contacted the clerk’s office and found out they needed an adult to technically coordinate it. “So all I did was call and verify Heather’s plan and then set up the date, time, etc. It was pretty simple.”
“I’m very proud of her for choosing this topic. Getting people out to vote needs to be a bigger focus, especially among young people. I remember MTV’s Rock the Vote back in the day and I know it impacted me. We need more youth to understand and care how voting (or not voting) really does impact them.”
Doris is doing her part in the world and keeping track of what’s going on in the world.
“I do actively keep involved with current events. Even the political stories that are in the news media on a regular basis. It is important for people at a young age to educate themselves on current events and to be informed because this knowledge will help younger voters in determining the best possible decision when casting their vote.”