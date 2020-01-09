Iroquois County officials are advising people, particularly those in the flood-prone areas, to be vigilant as the county is under a flood watch.
Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Eric Ceci said Thursday afternoon he had been on a conference call with members of the National Weather Service about the weather.
“Two to four inches of rain are forecast for our area from Friday into Saturday,” he said.
“This could cause moderate flooding on the river basin. I expect flash flooding and road flooding, which is typically more of a life safety danger.”
Ceci reminds residents that if they come up on a flooded roadway they should turn around and not drive through the water.
As of Thursday, he said, the area is expected to see “little to no snow accumulation”.
“Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency is monitoring how much we get to see if we need to issue evacuation notices. At this point in time that is not necessary.
“Anybody who lives in flood prone areas should prepare because a flood can happen at any time.”
The National Weather Service is reporting the flood watch is from Friday through Saturday and “will include periods of moderate to heavy rain that could cause flooding of low lying, poor drainage and urban areas, along with river and stream flooding”.
The watch is for Iroquois, Ford, Kankakee, Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kendall and Livingston counties in Illinois and Benton, Jasper, Newton, Porter and Lake counties in Indiana.
“Torrential rainfall is possible Friday evening and night in portions of the watch area,” according to the weather service. “This may cause flash flooding and very rapid river and stream rises. Rainfall totals through Saturday afternoon of two to four inches are expected, with high amounts possible”, according to the weather service.
The National Weather Service is issuing a flood warning for Sugar Creek at Milford or from near Milford downstream to confluence with the Iroquois River at Watseka. The warning is from Saturday evening until further notice.
“At 10 a.m. Thursday the stage was at 3.4 feet. Flood stage is 18 feet. Moderate flooding is forecast. The weather service is reporting that the forecast is for it to rise above flood stage by Saturday evening and continue to rise to near 24.5 feet by Sunday evening.
“At 25 feet structures are threatened in southwest Watseka”, according to the weather service. County Road 980 North is threatened west of Milford. Widespread flooding of agricultural areas is forecast.
Also, a flood warning has been issued for the Iroquois River at Iroquois affecting Newton County, the Iroquois River near Chebanse affecting Iroquois and Kankakee counties, the Iroquois River near Foresman affecting Newton County, Indiana, and the Iroquois River at Rensselaer affecting Jasper County.
More information can be found at weather.gov.