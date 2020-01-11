Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Eric Ceci released this information Saturday morning about the weekend weather.
Most notably, Ceci said that current forecasting indicates residential flooding is not expected.
"Overnight, Iroquois County received between 1 ½ to 2 ½ inches of rain, depending on location," he said in the press release. "Over the remainder of today, we can expect up to another ¼ inch of rain, with the possibility of snow, mainly in the northwestern half of the county, after 5 p.m., accumulating anywhere between 0 to 1 inch. Wind gusts are at 40-50 miles per hour in the area.
"Local rivers and creeks are rising, and are expecting to reach minor flood stage tomorrow. Some minor road flooding is occurring, and is expected to continue as water drains and flows. Do not drive through flooded road ways. Turn around, don’t drown.
"With current precipitation and river forecasting, residential flooding is not expected. Residents are still encouraged to check on their subpumps and their basements and crawlspaces."