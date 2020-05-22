The Central Citizens’ Library District has designed a way for its patrons to participate in this year’s Summer Reading Program from afar. At this time the CCLD library is closed to patrons, however they hope to open to curbside pickup in the future. The Central Citizens Library District has been utilizing its Facebook page to bring families story times, e-resources and more.
The Summer Reading Program, “Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate & Discover”, will include weekly story times, crafts, fun #ccldsrp20 challenges and more. This program is open to all residents of the Central Citizens’ Library and begins June 1. Young children are not the only ones who are welcome to participate in Summer Reading.
Teens (13-18 year olds) have weekly challenges through Flipgrid.com to complete. Teens may login at any time during the week to complete their challenges. Turning in weekly minute totals, earning credits & reward goals are the same for Teens as the younger children through the Facebook group.
All CCLD adults are invited to partake in the adult summer reading program. Participants are invited to log the number of hours they read starting June 1st. For every 10 hours turned in you will receive a credit towards one of our prizes. There is no limit to the number of hours you may turn in. There will also be a BINGO Reading Challenge available to adult summer readers, participants will earn gift cards from local businesses. Adult Summer Readers will be able to submit hours through the library’s Facebook page, website and over the phone.
Registration and program information is available on the library’s website (www.ccld.org) and through their Facebook page. For further information please contact the Central Citizens Library at 815-694-2800 or centralcitizens4@gmail.com.