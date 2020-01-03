The Central Citizens’ Library District has listed its events for January.
Frosty Jar Craft will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 11. Each participant will receive a jar to front and then personalize and decorate. Register by Jan. 8 as seating is limited. It’s free for CCLD cardholders and $10 for non residents.
There will be a puzzle exchange at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 18. Individuals are encouraged to take in jigsaw puzzles they’re finished with and exchange them with others who attend. There will be coffee for those who want to visit and work some puzzles.
Tots story time will be a half hour of interactive stories, songs, rhymes, games and activities for those from birth through preschool at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. Fridays.
There will be Lego building from 2-7 p.m. Jan. 15. Nash students must turn in a permission note into the office that morning to stay after school.
Book club will meet at 2 p.m. Jan. 28. Copies of the book Winter Garden by Kristin Hannah are available in regular, large print and audio at the library.
Quilters are invited to drop in at 9 a.m. Jan. 16. It’s open to everyone who has a project or who wants to visit, and there’s uninterrupted time and room to quilt.
There will be a quilt exchange at 10 a.m. Jan. 25. Each month quilters meet at 10 a.m. on a Saturday to exchange quilt blocks. After the rotation is complete they have arrangements from various quilting talents.
There will be a quilt retreat. Anyone can join this group for the weekend, day or whenever they can visit. The quilting starts from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Jan. 23 and everything can remain set up for quilting again from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Jan. 24. Quilting will resume from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday, and then again from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 26. Quilters may come and go to meet their own schedules. Quilters are to have their own meals, through Friday and Saturday dinner will be provided. Wear comfortable clothes and have a big project or several small ones. Those interested are asked to register to help determine how many tables will be needed.
For more information call 815-694-2800 or visit ccld.org. Library hours are 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturdays. There are shortened hours during winter break.