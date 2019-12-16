The Crescent City Historical Society again sponsored its barrel planter decorating contest. It is open to local businesses and organizations in Crescent City.
This year’s participants were Rodney E. Yergler, DDS, PC; Scott Nowak, chiropractor; St. Joseph Catholic Church, The Depot, Blondie’s, Thrivent Financial, Crescent City Post Office, Kim Rabe’s Daycare and the Crescent-Iroquois Fire Protection District.
A panel of judges conducted judging on Dec. 8 and the top three decorations were those of Rodney E. Yergler, DDS, PC; St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, and Kim Rabe’s Daycare.