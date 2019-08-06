The Crescent City Historical Society hosted its annual ice cream social and a “What It’s Worth” program this past Sunday. As this was the first Sunday of the month, the CCHS museum, located in the upstairs area of city hall, was also open to the public.
Those who helped with the event were Jean Herron, Pat Peterson, Jim and Carol Dexter, Cindy Pufahl, Carolyn Rapp, Yvonne Doggett and Patrick Doggett. Refreshments included a variety of dishes featuring homemade ice cream and homemade pies made by Bob Leibig. Also assisting that day was Bonnie Hartke, who greeted visitors to the museum.
Jean Herron welcomed guests to the event and recognized Thrivent for its support of sponsorship.
Mike Harms, along with his wife, Karen, of Kankakee, and Suzanne Canady, Watseka, were on hand as guest appraisers to give value to items attendants brought in. Before starting, Mike Harms noted he is not a certified appraiser, he is just someone who has been in the collecting business for a long time and he has a bit of knowledge as to what items are popular, which are considered collectible, and a general idea of what that item may be worth.
Harms said the “rarer the item, the better.” Though eBay is quite popular for those who collect certain things, it has actually hurt the market. An example he used was Roseville – at one time it was quite collectible but thanks to users flooding eBay with items, it brought the prices down.
Some of the items brought in were: a music box, given a value of $15-$25; a musical teapot, which is actually a common piece, valued at maybe $10; a child’s art deco bracelet that might bring $15-$20 in the open market, perhaps $30 at auction; a cast-iron bank, which had a screw not original to the piece, was labeled highly collectible, and worth anywhere from $100-$125; a monkey and bear pull toy was valued at $200-$250, with the notation if the item was a Steiff toy, that appraisal could triple; and a surveyor’s chain, which is not an easy item to find, noting he got $100 for his.
Also appraised was an appliqué tray featuring a pheasant – there typically isn’t a market for this type of item so it was valued at $25-$30, however, Harms noted, 10 years ago that was a different story. A basket-weave pitcher would fetch about $30-$35, with Harms noting “eBay killed that market.” A photo of a local person, along with a large bottle decoration, were on hand with the photo valued at about $40 and the bottle having a range dependent upon its age. A toy stove was valued at $40-$50 with Harms noting it maybe have been worth $75 if it had been in better condition.
There were some cast-iron toys but it was noted they were reproductions so the value was placed at $15-$25. Harms noted some reproductions go for a higher price because “millenials go for looks, not authenticity.” Original cast iron toys have tighter seams and are built better than the reproductions.
A pitcher was valued at $15 and a common pink depression saucer was estimated to be worth $10-$15. A Cabbage Patch first edition doll from 1990 was put at $15-$25, with Harms noting condition is everything and having the original box is helpful. A hat pin holder was valued at $40-$45 with the hat pins said to be worth about $3-$5 each. There was a Toby jug on the appraisal table estimated to be worth $15-$20, and the clicker found inside the jug was valued at $15.
Harms said there isn’t much of a market for glassware, with a common covered dish worth $10-$15 and a berry dish valued at $15-$20. A “Quackery Medical Device” was brought in and after Harms explained how the item was promoted as a cure-all for all ailments but was nothing of the sort. He rated that item at $150-$200, with the notation it is highly collectible in the medical field. A Swiss music box with some discs was a unique piece – the discs are inserted and then the box is wound up to play them. Harms said he has seen discs sell 11 for $25 and a player sell for $100, so with the box including the discs he valued the item at $200-$250.
Other items brought in for appraisal were: World War II school drawing book, $10-$15; a Champion musket ball maker, $20-$25; a small vaporizer, $75; a turquoise, not sterling silver, piece, $35-$50; and costume jewelry valued at $10-$15. A wall hanging was said to be worth $15-$20; cardboard train set scenery was put at $15-$25; and an easel back, stick-and-ball design, was valued at $150-$175, with the notation this item is highly collectible.
A Three Stooges print was valued at $50-$60 as this is not an uncommon item; a Live from the Met poster might bring in $40-$50 if it was put in the right market for the right person; and an old Crescent City note was valued at $100-$150. As to old money, Harms noted “condition is everything” and the piece brought in is a blue note, with the red notes being more valuable. A pink depression dish brought in had a chip and Harms noted it might be worth $5 without the chip. A brass matchstick/toothpick holder was said to be worth $25-$30.
After the appraisal segment, Harms noted again he and Canady are not experts in the field of appraisals.
The CCHS is a non-profit organization – its museum has a variety of items which reflect the history of the small community. The CCHS accepts donations and is open to membership. For more information, contact any of the following: Jean Herron, 815-683-2560; Carolyn Rapp, 815-683-2658; Yvonne Doggett, 815-68-2187; or Cindy Pufahl, 815-683-2666.