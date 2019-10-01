The Crescent City Historical Society will be open to the public from 1-3 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 6. The CCHS is located in the upstairs of city hall. For those who visit but cannot manage the stairs, a CCHS volunteer will bring down items to the first floor for viewing. This display will be up through November.
The featured display this Sunday is on stores which operated in the village. The list of stores includes the following: 1800’s – Boots, Shoes and Groceries, and Scheiwe, Sterrenberg and Voigt; 1900’s – CW Albrecht Grocery; 1920’s – Herman Rosalius Meat Market; 1930’s – Rheiner Voigt Grocery and Frank Benway Grocery Store; 1940’s – Dorsey’s Royal Blue Store; 1950’s – (Albert) Reichert’s Corner Grocery and (Orville) Schweigert’s IGA Food Mart; 1960’s – Flesher’s Midwest and Flota’s Fruit Market; 1970’s – Sennett’s Market; 1980’s – Mel’s Market; and 2000’s – Casey’s General Store.
Flota’s Fruit Market was located at the corner of Routes 49 and 24 (the green building south of the intersection where Red Peterson’s Auto Repair is now located). The CCHS display includes a memo pad and a book of matches from the establishment.
Another advertising “trinket” included in the display is from Schweigert’s IGA Food Mart. This item is a red plastic “handy juice and liquid strainer for canned goods, jars, glasses, cocktail shakers, etc.”
During the 1940’s, Dorsey’s Royal Blue Store stood on the corner directly south of the current city hall where Blondie’s now stands. The original building was destroyed in the June, 1970, train disaster. The store was owned by Daniel Curtis Dorsey and his son, Charles Dorsey. There was a meat counter in the rear of the store and to the right of that was ice cream, which could be purchased as a cone or by the pint or quart.
The CCHS is open 1-3 p.m. the first Sunday of each month or by appointment. To make an appointment to view the CCHS, contact any of the following: Yvonne Doggett, 815-683-2187; Cindy Pufahl, 815-683-2666; Jean Herron, 815-683-2560; or Carolyn Rapp, 815-683-2658. The group meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month in the upstairs of city hall.