Only a couple teachers distributed awards to their Crescent City Grade School students this year.
Heather Johnson presented awards to her kindergarten students. Henry Bull received the Ring Pop Award for being the one who always had great ideas popping up. Henry always had great facts to share when students talked about animals, plants, birds, etc. The Extra Award went to Elizabeth Cahoe for always going the “extra” mile and always working hard. If Mrs. Johnson encouraged students to write three or more sentences, Ellie wrote five or more. Ava Grabow received the Kit Kat Award for always having a great kat-itude! No matter what was done in class, Ava always smiled and did it happily.
Kindergartener Kaleb Hendershot received the Laffy Taffy Award for always knowing to make learning fun. Kaleb always had a smile on his face and was excited about everything done in class. Westin Krumpe was presented the Hershey Bar Award for being so sweet, kind and caring. Westin was always worried about others and was kind and caring to his friends and teachers. Henry Schunke received the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Award as Mrs. Johnson raised a cup to the student with outstanding manners inside and outside the classroom. Henry always remembered to say please and thank you, and waited patiently for his turn. The Smarties Award went to Eli Stanley for always working so hard. Mrs. Johnson noted he always worked hard, never complained about anything done in class, and worked with a smile on his face!
First grade teacher Stephanie Rippe presented the following awards to her students: Aven Bristle received the Stick To It award for working hard and sticking to it – she noted his hard work paid off. Rylie Brown received the Participation Award for always jumping in with an answer or thoughtful comment. The Sunshine Award went to Quinn Butzow as Mrs. Rippe noted wherever Quinn went, sunshine and happiness followed. Koen Hendershot earned the So, So Silly Award for always making everyone laugh and smile because he is silly and special.
Other first grade awards went to: Emry Niebuhr received the Handy Helper Award for always being there to help someone. Brooklynn Rabe received the Oh, So Sweet Award for always being oh so sweet and kind. Annabeth Rippe received the Wonderful Writer Award as she has the “write” stuff and Mrs. Rippe loved reading her writing. The Awesome Artist Award went to Emily Rogers for being such an amazing artist. Adalynn Ulitzsch received the Glowing Example Award for setting a great example for her friends this year. The Fun and Flexible Award went to Shayne Warren for going with the flow and knowing when to have fun.
For the fourth grade classroom, Jody Munsterman presented the Fourth Grade Good Citizenship trophy for the classroom management plan to Kendal Hamilton. Ellie Rabe received a trophy for being the Most Frequent Spelling Bee Champ of the Week.
The 8th graders will be recognized with a golf cart parade this June 7, starting at 4 p.m. The public is encouraged to gather around the parade route to help recognize these six students for their accomplishments.