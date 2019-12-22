The students of Crescent City Grade School presented “Sounds of the Season – A Christmas Concert” Dec. 19 in the gym. The program was arranged by the teachers and staff of CCGS and took place in the afternoon.
The program began with the kindergarten and first grade students singing “Where Did They Hide My Presents?”, “S-A-N-T-A,” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” in which the students wore red noses. Heather Johnson’s kindergarten students are: Henry Bull, Eli Stanley, Kaleb Hendershot, Elizabeth Cahoe, Henry Schunke, Westin Krumpe and Ava Grabow. Stephanie Rippe’s first-graders are Rylie Brown, Emry Niebuhr, Shayne Warren, Annabeth Rippe, Aven Bristle, Emily Rogers, Quinn Butzow, Brooklynn Rabe, Adalynn Ulitzsch and Koen Hendershot.
Next to perform were the fifth and sixth grade students who did a chorale reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Liz Martin’s fifth grade students are Victoria Milk, Skylar Bennett, Danica Lemenager, Grace Robinson, Brielle Berry, Seth Dirks and Kinzie Smith, and the sixth grade students include Emma Janssen, Hunter Wolfe, Kenleigh Hendershot, Haven Storm, Cale Hamilton and Traeh Kissack.
The combined second, third and fourth grades performed “Christmas Chopsticks” and “Jingle Bell Rock.” Kristin Marquis’ second grade students are: Gavin Kollmann, Kylie Stanley, Brody Brown, Garrett Hess, Lilyan Drawdy, Sophia Mohler, Jacob Quick, Trevor Martin, Cooper DeLahr, Ben Norder, Jude Johnson and Kaysen Medina. Members of Angela Rayman’s third grade are CJ Cruz, Ainsley Niebuhr, Brehna Berry, Alayna Mathews and Braylon Dowell. Jody Munsterman’s fourth graders are Evie Niebuhr, Emma Merrill, Skyler Norder, Parker Wolfe, Emma Klopp, Ellie Rabe and Kendal Hamilton. Mrs. Munsterman provided accompaniment for the program.
Jane Daniels’ seventh and eighth graders performed a skit of “Snow White and the Seven Elves.” The cast for that presentation were: Haven Meyer as the narrator, Blake Ritzma as Prince Charming, Sydney Fritz as Sleeping Beauty, Hannah Kollmann as the Evil Queen/Step-Mother, Clay Smith as Prince Bob, Snow White’s psychotherapist; Zach Klopp in the dual role of Heartless and The Huntsman, Carlee Trepanier and Aubrie Pheifer were the evil step-sisters Dolly and Jolly; and the elves were played by Jenni Twiggs, Nate Massey, Gavin Krumpe, Lauren Janssen, Luke Albers and Phoenix Twiggs, who also played The Mirror.
As a finale, all the students and their teachers sang “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” to the audience.