This year’s speech group from Crescent City Grade School took part in the Iroquois County Speech Contest at Milford on Oct. 25. The group, coached by Liz Martin, brought home several first-place ratings and one second.
First place ratings went to: Traeh Kissack, Cale Hamilton, Hunter Wolfe and Kenleigh Hendershot performed “The Big Switch” as a small group; Nate Massey and Preston Janssen for their improv duet, Kinzie Smith and Victoria Milk for their performance of “Stow Away,” and Sydney Fritz and Aubrie Pheifer for “Just Cuz.”
Firsts also went to: Kobie Hendershot and Hannah Kollmann for “Hood Winked,” Haven Meyer and Blake Ritzma for an improv duet, Brielle Berry and Danica Lemenager for their presentation of “Hut, Hut, Hut!” and a small group made up of Phoenix Twiggs, Skylar Bennett, Emma Janssen, Grace Robinson and Haven Storm, which performed “Girls Night Out.”
A small group consisting of Preston Janssen, Seth Dirks, Nate Massey, Aubrie Pheifer and Sydney Fritz performed “The Ghostly Arms.” This group was also honored as a Judges’ Choice.
A second-place rating went to the small group of Kobie Hendershot, Hannah Kollmann, Blake Ritzma, Haven Meyer and Clay Smith for their performance of “The Doc Stop.”
Serving as prompters for the contest were Emma Janssen, Kenleigh Hendershot, Lauren Janssen and Cale Hamilton.
The students will participate in the state contest which will take place in Buckley on Nov. 2.