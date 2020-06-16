Coaches of the sports co-op between Crescent City Grade School and St. Paul's Lutheran School, Woodworth, have announced their awards.
Cross County coach Heather Johnson named Hunter Wolfe and Haven Meyer as most valuable players, and most improved runner was Clay Smith.
For girls' basketball, coach Ginger Meyer named Haven Meyer and Aubrey Wagner as offensive leaders and free-throw leaders, with Sophie Duis and Hannah Kollmann named rebound leaders. Lady Hawks' team captain was Haven Meyer and Chloe Wagner was named defensive leader.
Coaches for girls' basketball were Christy Duis and Michelle Wessels. For the 8th grade squad, Haven Meyer was Most Valuable Player, Aubrey Wagner was Most Coachable and Hannah Kollmann was Most Improved. For the 7th grade team, Sophie Duis was MVP, Lauren Janssen was Most Coachable and Traeh Kissack was Most Improved.
Boys' basketball coach Minore “Coach MoTo” Johnson named Cale Hamilton Most Improved Player for the 7th grade team and Blake Ritzma as MVP for the 8th grade team. Most Improved for the 7th grade was Kobie Hendershot and for the 8th grade the honor went to Clay Smith. The 100% Effort awards went to Hunter Wolfe for 7th grade and Gavin Krumpe for 8th grade,
Coach MoTo said, “Each player that played this year was a 'star' and very special to the team. Preston Janssen deserves to be mentioned as a player for Crescent City as well. They are all heroes and champions to me as a player and person.”