Honor roll

Photo by Kim Rabe

Those who were listed on the honor roll for the second quarter at Crescent City Grade School included (front row, left to right): Hunter Wolfe, Seth Dirks, Skylar Bennett, Aubrie Pheifer, Danica Lemenager, Victoria Milk, Ellie Rabe, Grace Robinson and Kinzie Smith. In the back are Lauren Janssen, Brielle Berry, Cale Hamilton, Luke Albers, Clay Smith, Sydney Fritz, Traeh Kissack, Haven Meyer, Hannah Kollmann and Evie Niebuhr. Those not available when the photo was taken were Kendal Hamilton, Blake Ritzma, Kobie Hendershot, Nate Massey and Kenleigh Hendershot.

 Photo by Kim Rabe

Crescent City Grade School has released its honor roll for the second quarter, which ended Dec. 20. Twenty-four 4th-8th grade students earned a place on the list.

There were four students on the High Honor Roll and they were: Haven Meyer, eighth grade; Kobie Hendershot, seventh grade; Traeh Kissack, sixth grade; and Evie Niebuhr, fourth grade.

Twenty students earned a spot on the Honor Roll and they were: Nate Massey, Blake Ritzma and Clay Smith, eighth grade; Luke Albers, Sydney Fritz, Lauren Janssen, Hannah Kollmann and Aubrie Pheifer, seventh grade; Cale Hamilton, Kenleigh Hendershot and Hunter Wolfe, sixth grade; Skylar Bennett, Brielle Berry, Seth Dirks, Danica Lemenager, Victoria Milk, Grace Robinson and Kinzie Smith, fifth grade; and Kendal Hamilton and Ellie Rabe, fourth grade.