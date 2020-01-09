Crescent City Grade School has released its honor roll for the second quarter, which ended Dec. 20. Twenty-four 4th-8th grade students earned a place on the list.
There were four students on the High Honor Roll and they were: Haven Meyer, eighth grade; Kobie Hendershot, seventh grade; Traeh Kissack, sixth grade; and Evie Niebuhr, fourth grade.
Twenty students earned a spot on the Honor Roll and they were: Nate Massey, Blake Ritzma and Clay Smith, eighth grade; Luke Albers, Sydney Fritz, Lauren Janssen, Hannah Kollmann and Aubrie Pheifer, seventh grade; Cale Hamilton, Kenleigh Hendershot and Hunter Wolfe, sixth grade; Skylar Bennett, Brielle Berry, Seth Dirks, Danica Lemenager, Victoria Milk, Grace Robinson and Kinzie Smith, fifth grade; and Kendal Hamilton and Ellie Rabe, fourth grade.