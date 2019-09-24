Camp 911, which is now organized by Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau manager David Treece, was presented to Angela Rayman’s third grade students at Crescent City Grade School on Sept. 23.
There were five group presenters this year: Kami Garrison of Iroquois Sexual Assault Services explained how the children have the right to keep their bodies private, Mary Kay Lavicka of Iroquois Memorial Hospital talked about first aid and let each student make a take-home first aid kit, five members of the Watseka Community High School FFA chapter told about farm safety, ETS director Eric Raymond talked about 911 and the differences between emergency and non-emergency situations, and Beth Zirkle of the Farm Bureau talked to the children about the proper ways to travel safely in their own community.
Mrs. Rayman’s students are CJ Fregoso, Alayna Mathews, Braylon Dowell, Brehna Berry, Gabby Weinert and Ainsley Niebuhr.