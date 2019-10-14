The kindergarten and first grade students at Crescent City Grade School participated in a fire safety program Oct. 9. The program was presented by Crescent-Iroquois Fire Protection District members Jeremy Wichtner, who was captain of the departmentat the time of the program, and Scott Dirks, who is assistant chief.
The program began in the classroom where they were read a “Clifford” book and discussed fire safety rules. Then the two classes moved outdoors where they got a tour of a fire truck and an explanation of the truck’s equipment.
Each student received a bag full of things to impress fire safety: an activity book, a plastic helmet, magnet, wrist band, pencil, a fire safety plan sheet, an emergency information sheet, and water bottle.
Members of Heather Johnson’s kindergarten class are: Eli Stanley, Kaleb Hendershot, Elizabeth Cahoe, Carlow Miller, Henry Bull, Henry Schunke, Westin Krumpe and Ava Grabow. Stephanie Rippe’s students are: Emily Rogers, Rylie Brown, Adalynn Ulitzsch, Koen Hendershot, Aven Bristle, Brooklynn Rabe, Annabeth Rippe, Quinn Butzow, Shayne Warren and Emry Niebuhr.