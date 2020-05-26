The Crescent City Grade School Class of 2020 will be recognized with a golf cart parade June 7, The parade will begin at 4 p.m. at Crescent-Iroquois High School and all residents, family and friends are invited to line up along the parade route to help celebrate.
Jody Munsterman will play “Pomp and Circumstance” at CCGS and a fire truck escort is being made possible by the Crescent-Iroquois Fire Protection District.
This year's graduates are: Gavin Krumpe, son of Dan and Linette Krumpe of Crescent City; Nathan “Nate” Massey, son of Craig and Julie Massey, rural Watseka; Haven Meyer, daughter of Hanns and Ginger Meyer, rural Watseka; Blake Ritzma, son of Dylan and Jennifer Hendry, Crescent City; Clay Smith, son of Jason and Darcey Smith, rural Watseka; and Jenny Twiggs, daughter of Kristal Twiggs of Centralia, and Ryan and Elizabeth Maxfield of Crescent City.
Here is the route the golf cart parade will follow: Starting at CIHS, the group will travel south to South Street, then go west until it turns north onto Colfax. From Colfax, the parade will travel to Florida Drive, then head south on Church Street, and turn west onto Albrecht. Once the line gets to Colfax, the group will turn south, head east on Harwood Street, then go south on Maple Street, then head east on Union, ending back at CIHS.