Mayor Mark Rabe called the Aug. 3 meeting of the Crescent City village board to order at 6:58 p.m. Cathy Crego, clerk, took roll call with all trustees present: Steve Carley, Scott Dirks, Joe Belott, Dennis Ritzma, Kim Rabe and Jim Sorensen. Also present were Amanda Belott, of ERH Enterprises; treasurer Carolyn Rapp and maintenance engineer Al Johnson.
Glen Mennenga spoke to the board of a problem he is having with a dog or dogs leaving feces in his yard. There is also a problem of someone leaving dog feces in a flower bed at the condos on Union Street. He asked the board to remind residents about the rules concerning dogs. Dogs need to be leashed at all times, even if they are in the owner's yard, unless there is a barrier to prevent the dogs from leaving the yard. Owners of dogs are responsible for cleaning up after their pets and disposing of the feces in a proper manner, which is using a plastic bag and putting it in a garbage can. Residents are reminded they are responsible for keeping their cats on their property also.
Residents Fred and Susan Butt attended the meeting to give the board an update on the work being done on water at their residence.
Amanda Belott reported she had collected and analyzed all required samples, submitted monthly operating reports, serviced equipment, flushed fire hydrants, shut off water at a residence, replaced a water meter at a residence, sent out letters to several residents about scheduling meter replacements and installed a new service line, with a tap made off the main line. Two residences had water shut off due to non-payment of their water bill, but water service was resumed once the bill was paid.
Al Johnson discussed a water problem along Route 24: The tile which runs straight west was clear as was the farthest east tile. A sink hole, of sorts, was discovered, so he was advised to fill the hole with water to see where the water goes. It was suggested a sensor/timer be installed at Heritage Park for the lights – that way the lights can be used without someone having to go to the park to turn the lights on manually.
In discussing the village dump, Johnson noted the cement dividers are in place in the northwest corner. This is a place where all metal and “scrap” can go, making it easier for residents to get rid of their items. Items which can be placed in the “scrap” area of the dump include appliances, such as stoves, refrigerators, washers, dryers, etc. Those who dispose of appliances are reminded to remove doors, if possible, or at least make it to where the door cannot be opened. No electronics can be taken to the dump, and this includes computers, TVs, cameras and the like.
Johnson noted he has done routine maintenance the past month, including painting lines in the parking lot at Heritage Park.
Board members read, discussed and accepted the minutes of the July 6 meeting.
Carolyn Rapp presented her reports for the village and community center, with both accepted by the board.
The board approved a request from Casey's to allow curbside delivery and reminded Mayor Rabe to get ceiling fans ordered for the community center. It was reported Marquis Tree Service will do work in the village as soon as the schedule allows, and the paperwork to do water boring under the highway was received. A resident asked if they could purchase their own trees to replace those removed by the village, which was approved, with the village to handle the planting of those trees. A bid from Grosso Trucking, Kankakee, was accepted to conduct tar/chipping on Grant Street and Countryside Lane.
The board discussed a replacement for Denny Boyer as village inspector – anyone interested in that position can contact Mark Rabe. Fall garage sale dates were set for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 18-19; anyone wanting to be included on a listing and/or map, should contact Kim Rabe (683-2613 or email dkrabe@att.net). Scott Dirks told the board a fire department training is set for the evening of Aug. 19 at Heritage Park; in case of rain, the training will take place at the community center.
The meeting adjourned just after 9 p.m.
Due to Labor Day, the next meeting was changed to 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at city hall.