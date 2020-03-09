Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative welcomes apprentice lineman, Jonah Carney, according to information from the cooperative. Carney recently joined the electric cooperative headquartered in Paxton. Carney will be working for Jason Kocher in the Gilman location.
Carney is a graduate of Iroquois West High School. He went on to attend Southeast Lineman Training Center in Trenton, Georgia, where he graduated from the Electrical Lineworker Program. Carney will have responsibility for constructing and maintaining electric power transmission and distribution lines and facilities in the northern half of the EIEC service territory.
Many members may already know Jonah, as he grew up in Danforth and was an accomplished football and baseball player in high school. He is the son of Mike and Anne Carney of Danforth.
Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative is a member-owned business providing electric service to over 13,000 meters in ten counties throughout east central Illinois. EIEC operates and maintains more than 4,500 miles of energized lines. Eastern Illini is member driven and community focused. Follow Eastern Illini on Facebook and visit www.eiec.org for more information.