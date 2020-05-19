Allen Carley, of Danforth, formerly of Watseka, will celebrate his 100th birthday June 2 at Prairieview Lutheran Home.
He was born June 2, 1920, in Milford and he married to Velma Scheiwe (deceased) 77 years. He retired from a lifetime of farming. He loved golfing, especially in Arizona where he and Velma wintered for many years.
Carley has five children: Leon (Janet) Carley of Beloit, Wis.; Russell (deceased) (Verla) Carley of Milford; Bonita Rajala of Watseka, Virginia (Bob) Buhr of Milford; and Kenton (Lisa) Carley of Milford. There are 12 grandchildren (two deceased), 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Due to the nursing home lockdown, the family is requesting cards to be sent to Allen at Prairieview Lutheran Home, 403 N. Fourth Street, Danforth, IL 60930.