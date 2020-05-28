Cody John Carley will attend the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria, according to information provided.
He graduated from Butler University in Indianapolis on May 9. He double-majored in biology and chemistry as a pre-med student. He received many academic awards, was a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity, and was very passionate about volunteering as a Butler Ambassador for the Special Olympics all 4 years.
He will be attending the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria this fall. He is undecided on which specialty to pursue but is interested in both dermatology and cardiology.
His parents are Steve and Mary Carley of Crescent City. His grandparents are Mary and the late Dale Carley of Watseka and the late John and Betty Novy of Wilmington.