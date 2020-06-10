Allen Carley, formerly of Watseka and now of Prairieview Lutheran Home, Danforth, was feted to a parade June 2 in honor of his 100th birthday. About 25 cars of friends and relatives participated, with several of the cars decorated.
The family noted their appreciation to all who sent him cards, which were read to Carley by the staff of Prairieview (due to the pandemic, no family or friends were allowed inside the facility).
The staff took many photos to be shared with his family and friends, and they treated him to his birthday cake in the courtyard. Staff of Prairieview also helped him open gifts, served his cakes to the residents at lunch time, and assisted him outside while the parade went by. Carley's family includes Leon (Janet) Carley of Beloit, Wisc.; Russell (deceased) (Verla) Carley of Milford, Bonita Rajala of Watseka, Virginia (Bob) Buhr of Milford, and Kenton (Lisa) Carley of Milford. There are 22 grandchildren (two deceased), 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.