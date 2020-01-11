The Watseka Warriors got a loss in the books against the St. Anne Cardinals, 62-46, Saturday evening at home.
“Both teams played hard,” said Cardinals’ head coach Rich Schoon. “We like having Watseka on the schedule because we know it will be a good game.”
“We battled well,” said Warriors’ head coach Chad Cluver. “They shot the ball well on us, and they made their shots.”
Cluver said the Warriors stepped up their game to play St. Anne, but St. Anne also stepped up theirs.
The Cardinals were the first to get on the board, the Warriors fought hard in the middle quarters of the game.
At the final at the end of each quarter was 10-8, 26-19. 33-33 and 62-46.
The Cardinals’ EJ Hayes was the top point getter in the night’s game with 19. These 19 points were from one field goal, three 3s and eight free throws.
Brooks Schoon and Jamari Winston also hit double digits in the game with 14 and 12, respectively.
Schoon’s points came from two field goals, two 3s and four free throws.
Winston’s points were from this three 3s and three free throws.
Rounding out the Cardinals’ points were Connor Cotton, nine points, and Cortez Bains, eight points. Cotton had three field goals and one three-pointer. Baines had four field goals.
Two Warriors had double digit point totals: Drew Wittenborn and Conner Curry, both with 15 points.
Wittenborn’s points came from five 3s.
Curry’s points added up from his three field goals and three 3s.
Maddux Rigsby had seven points: three field goals and a free throw.
Jameson Cluver had four points: a three-pointer and a free throw.
Brayden Haines made a three-point shot.
Jordan Schroeder had a field goal.
Schoon noted the Warriors shot well at the perimeter.
He said his team got eight offensive rebounds. “Our team executed well on the offensive end.”
Cluver said the Warriors played one of their better games defensively, the Cardinals just made their shots. “Kudos to them.
“They’re a really good team.”