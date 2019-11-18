The Caleb's Prayer Foundation of Chebanse will host its 4th annual benefit art/craft event for St Jude Children's Research Hospital from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 23 at Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse, according to information provided.
Annette Hoggins of Chebanse, Carol Barons of Bradley and Duane Wolfe of Clifton will be participating in St Jude's marathon weekend event in Memphis, Tennessee on Dec 7. The siblings pledged to raise more than $9,000 to St Jude in memory of Annette's son, Caleb Hoggins.