On May 29 Country Financial Representative Tim Santefort, in conjunction with Country Financials’ Operation Helping Heroes program, donated to the Watseka Fire Department. Fire Chief Tim Ketchum was present to accept the donation.
“I’m excited to know these funds will help the department purchase new vehicle passenger extrication equipment.”, said Santefort in a news release.
