Iroquois County business owners collaborated to show support for local law enforcement officers recently.
Derek Crouse, owner of Crouse Canine of Watseka, said he has been concerned about the negative stereotyping of police officers recently and wanted to do something to show his support.
Crouse contacted The Longbranch in L’Erable, and told him he wanted to buy the entire Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department deputies and corrections officers meals at the jail.
“Nick and Lindsay Bohn loved the idea and covered the other costs,” Crouse said in a statement.
The made individual meals for every employee that keeps the area safe, he said.
He said that most law enforcement officers are not going to ask for a free meal even if someone offered it, so he decided “let’s bring it to them.”
Derek Crouse runs an at-your-door dog training service that focuses on direct dog training puppies or adults for busy families as well as others who can’t travel throughout the Champaign to Chicago region.
Crouse was originally focusing on becoming a sheriff’s deputy in Iroquois County area last year. After speaking with interviewers, he decided to pursue more pet dog training while working with K-9 teams on a civilian level all over the Midwest. Lately, he said he had viewed so much mob behavior from social media while doing volunteer decoy bite work for K-9 departments all over the Illiana area he wanted to do even more.
“With the volatile landscape of law enforcement and stereotyping of police, police officers have been a target for random violence across the US,” he said.
Crouse and The Longbranch are supporters of law enforcement and K9s.
“There are bad apples in all of our families, our jobs, and our services,” he said. “We get rid of ‘em and enjoy the future of life’s harvest. Stereotypes are lazy. Violence is an option, but not an answer at this time.”