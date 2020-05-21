On May 11, 2020 Country Financial Representative Tim Santefort, in conjunction with Country Financial’s Operation Helping Heroes program, donated to the Watseka Police Department. Officers Mark Harris and Jason Ward along with K9 Tucker were present to accept the donation, according to information provided.
“I’m glad to see the funds be put to use on PPE, Covid19-related expenses, and the K9 fund,” said Santefort.
