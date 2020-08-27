A Burbank man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 57 Wednesday,.
According to Illinois State Police reports, at 12:22 p.m. Aug. 26, a 2008 Ford Focus driven by Frank W. Horn, 70, was northbound on I-57 near milepost 283 at Gilman in the right lane.
The Horn vehicle left the roadway to the right, struck a fence and tree before coming to rest.
Horn was pronounced deceased on scene by the Iroquois County coroner.
The front seat passenger, Joyce Dahl, 79, Oak Lawn, was taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.