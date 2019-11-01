A Buckley woman was taken to the hospital along with several other people involved in a single-vehicle personal injury traffic accident in Douglas County Oct. 31.
According to Illinois State Police, District 10, the accident happened at 4:36 p.m. on the U.S. 36 onramp to Interstate 57 northbound.
According to police reports, a 2007 Ford Econoline van driven by Latonia R. Thatcher, 44, Champaign, was traveling on the entrance ramp to I-57 north from U.S. 36 when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the road to the right and rolled onto its passenger side in the grassy area adjacent to the shoulder.
The van came to rest on its passenger side. All occupants were extricated from the van by Tuscola Fire Department.
Thatcher and two other passengers, Schaquera O. Cross, 34, Urbana, and Leslie Montenegro, 19, Buckley, were taken to Carle Foundation Hospital by ambulance.
Five residents from Residential Developers INC, Champaign, were also on the van and four of them were taken to Carle hospital by ambulance. They are a 53-year-old female from Philo, a 51-year-old female from Urbana, a 40-year-old male from Urbana, and a 64-year-old female from Philo. A 24-year-old male from Phil was on the van but not transported to the hospital.
Seatbelts were worn by the driver and passengers. A charge of driving too fast for conditions was issued.