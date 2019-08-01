As of July 1 Buckley State Bank has named Jacqueline J Weber as president.
Weber was a graduate of Buckley-Loda High School, attended Purdue University and comes to Buckley State Bank with 16 years of banking experience.
With a broad understanding of banking in general and specifically how community banks work, Weber is equipped to provide management and leadership to Buckley State Bank. Weber appreciates the value of local communities and looks forward to serving customers in Buckley and the surrounding area, according to a news release. Currently residing in Paxton and growing up in Buckley, she is familiar with the small-town mentality and high quality of customer service that is expected.
After 37 years at Buckley State Bank, Thomas Schuldt has stepped down as president but will be staying on during this transition period.