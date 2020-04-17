A local business woman is helping to feed those in need in Iroquois County.
Sonia Bradley has opened the Bread Basket Food Pantry in Watseka.
“I started it in January and everything was kind of on hold and then the virus happened,” she said, noting that sped up the opening of the pantry.
“I’ve been delivering to the elderly and disabled,” she said. “They are very grateful. They call me and I drop it off to them at their house. I make sure they don’t get out of their house. I just drop it off at their door.”
She said she started every opening the pantry up every Saturday, but because of the food delivery date that has changed to every other Saturday. The food comes from the food bank in Urbana.
“They’ve been very good to me,” she said. “And I’ve had quite a few donations, which helps.”
“It’s been going really good. The first week I served over 167 families,” she said. Last Saturday the pantry served more than 80 families.
Bradley delivers the food during the week to people and then people can pick up the food on Saturdays.
The pantry is not open to the public, doe she said it is best to call ahead.
She said the best way to get food from the pantry is to call the pantry at 708-215-0357. “I can deliver or they can come pick it up,” she said. The pantry is located at 121 W. Walnut.
“It’s easier if they tell me what they need so I can fill their needs,” she said. “If they drink coffee, that’s fine, I’ve got coffee, but I don’t want to give them coffee if they don’t drink it. I just go through a check list with them.”
On days when the pantry is open, Bradley said she has great volunteers. “People can just pull up in the parking lot, we take their name and address. We don’t need any verification. Then we just roll the food out to them.
She has been posting what days the pantry is open on the pantry’s Facebook page.
The food pantry is located next to another venture that Bradley is working on. She is also working on a bar, restaurant and banquet hall in the larger portion of the building.
She said she is working on the bar and restaurant first. “At this time it’s kind of good that’ we’re not open,” she said. The target date for opening is September or October.
“That’s going to be called the Silo Pub and Eatery,” she said. “The banquet hall is going to be called the Destination Place.
“We figure we’ll just work on one thing at a time,” she said.