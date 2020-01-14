The Jan. 7 meeting of the Crescent City village board was called to order at 7 p.m. by Mayor Mark Rabe. Cathy Crego, clerk, took roll call with all trustees present: Joe Belott, Steve Carley, Scott Dirks, Kim Rabe, Dennis Ritzma and Jim Sorensen.
ERH rep Amanda Belott gave her monthly update. She noted she had collected and analyzed all required samples and submitted monthly operating reports. Equipment was serviced and JULIE location requests were responded to. The water plant was cleaned, and the emergency generator was tested. She alternated the high service pumps and well pumps each week.
She said there are still some residents who need water meters replaced so Mayor Rabe will look into getting some meters. It was noted work was continuing on getting specs so bids can be let on new water meters.
Village maintenance engineer Al Johnson reported there were some problems at the park with doggie bags. He asked about the removal of Christmas decorations and was told he could take them down at his convenience. He was commended for the work he did with snow plowing and he noted the lights interfering on the new dump truck still had not been fixed. He will test the battery on the crosswalk light as it is not charging as it should.
Gene May of Central Illinois Disposal was present at the meeting. He shared with the board a notice he received from Illinois Landfill which announced a rate increase. In January of last year, the rate was raised to $4 per ton, the rate increase for 2020 will be $4.20 per ton. He talked about the steel industry and how the market is changing. May is in charge of the monthly town-wide recycling program and with the changes taking place in recycling, he said there would be changes to this program as well. He will be noting those changes in a flyer, which will be distributed within the community.
The board voted unanimously to accept the rate increase in garbage fees.
Treasurer Carolyn Rapp distributed copies of her reports to trustees. Much discussion took place on past due water accounts with shut-offs to begin. Her reports for the village and the community center were accepted as presented.
In new business, Mayor Rabe shared a letter/bill from Robinson Engineering, which is working on the proposal for new water meters, with the contract being approved. It was announced another individual will be submitting a bid for work to be done to the front of the community center – when this estimate is received, the board will discuss all submissions. The board approved to purchase a dumpster for the city dump as a way to save on the cost of having the dumpster emptied.
Only one bid was received for the village’s old lawn mower and that was from Jay Kuipers of Gilman – his offer was accepted. Copies of the village’s ordinance in regards to abandoned/non-working vehicles were set to be sent to some village residents. Mayor Rabe noted plans for Fireball Festival 2020, which will mark the 50th anniversary of the train derailment, are coming along.
Bids for painting at city hall were opened and discussed, with a decision tabled for a later meeting. The washing and painting of the water tower was also discussed.
Minutes of the previous meeting were accepted by the board, and bills were approved for payment.
The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 3, at city hall.