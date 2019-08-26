The community is invited to help save lives by donating blood from 12:30-6 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Sheldon Community Center, according to a news release.
Healthy individuals are needed every day to maintain an adequate blood supply for patients in need. Right now the Red Cross has less than a two-day supply of type O blood. Blood donations are currently being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in. The Red Cross always strives to keep a five-day supply on hand to meet the needs of patients every day and be prepared for emergencies that would require significant volumes of donated blood products. More donations are needed now to replenish the blood supply.
When an emergency arises, it is the blood already on the shelves that saves lives. Only through the generosity of blood donors can the Red Cross provide hospitals with lifesaving blood to meet the ongoing and often, unpredictable needs of patients. The need for blood is constant . In the United States every two seconds is needed to help accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer, or sickle cell disease.
The Red Cross urges individuals across the country to roll up a sleeve today and ensure blood is available for patients across the country. One unit of blood is divided and distributed to 3 individuals. Please help someone in need.... To donate blood, please bring a blood donor card or driver’s license, or two forms of identification. Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by using the RapidPass.
Drawing will be conducted for Casey’s gift cards.
Contact Marilyn Busick for more information 1-815-429-3106.