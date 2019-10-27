O-67 & G-46
NOTE: These numbers are for the October 2019 (Pink) bingo game card.
Look for new bingo numbers in each edition of the Times-Republic throughout the month!
A mainly sunny sky. High 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
...STRONG WIND GUSTS LIKELY TONIGHT... WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE THIS EVENING THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY MORNING. THESE STRONG WIND GUSTS WILL BEGIN TO DIMINISH BY DAYBREAK SUNDAY MORNING. THESE WINDS WILL BE ENOUGH TO POTENTIALLY BLOW AROUND NON- SECURED OBJECTS, AS WELL AS POSSIBLY CAUSE SOME TREE BRANCHES TO BREAK. ALSO THIS MAY MAKE TRAVEL DIFFICULT FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.
...PERIODS OF MODERATE RAINFALL CONTINUE OVERNIGHT... ...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT SUNDAY... THE FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ILLINOIS, EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS, AND NORTHEAST ILLINOIS, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS, LIVINGSTON. IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS, FORD AND IROQUOIS. IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS, KANKAKEE. * UNTIL 2 AM CDT SUNDAY * PERIODS OF MODERATE RAINFALL WILL CONTINUE ACROSS THE AREA THROUGH MIDNIGHT TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF AROUND 2 INCHES ARE LIKELY IN MOST AREAS, WITH SOME LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. RUNOFF FROM THIS RAIN WILL LEAD TO SIGNIFICANT RISES ON AREA STREAMS AND RIVERS, AS WELL AS CAUSE SOME AREAL FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&
Wind: WNW @ 22mph
Precip: 83% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: W @ 20mph
Precip: 38% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: W @ 19mph
Precip: 43% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.7 mi
Wind: W @ 16mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: W @ 16mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: W @ 18mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: W @ 12mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: W @ 10mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: W @ 11mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 10mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 9mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 8mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi