The Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11 a.m. Aug. 28 at Monical’s, 500 W. Ottawa Road, Paxton. This will feature a pizza buffet for those attending.
Special guests will be Rep. Tom Bennett and Senator Jason Barickman. Those attending are encouraged to address their questions and concerns with them. If you have questions or concerns but are unable to attend the meeting, you can contact Sandy Rudin at 815-222-1669 or send an email to sandyrudin@yahoo.com and leave your questions or concerns with her. She will then compile those questions and concerns so they can be addressed by the guest speakers.
As the FI RTA accepts new members, anyone interested in the group is encouraged to attend.
Each month, those who attend are asked to bring school supplies, which are donated to an area school. This month’s supplies will be donated to Crescent City Grade School.