State Rep. Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) this week congratulated the local photographers who were chosen as winners in his Hometown in the Heartland photo contest, according to a news release.
Contest winners include Grace Mund of Odell, Jennie Kearney and Anniah Barker from El Paso, Karen Gilmoure of Pontiac, Wayne Brown of Watseka, Dena Tjarks from Sibley, Diane Perkins, Audrey Kaeb, Bridgette Beltran, Allison Wessels and Sarah Hardinson.
The winning photos will be displayed in Bennett’s offices in the district and in the Capitol complex for the next year.