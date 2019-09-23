Family and Friends of Brian DeLahr are planning a benefit to help raise money to offset medical expenses for him.
The benefit will be from 3-7 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Depot in Watseka.
His mother, Carol DeLahr, said that Brian was diagnosed with ALS in June. “There is no cure,” she said, “but there is treatment available. He is undergoing infusions that are supposed to slow the progress of the disease.”
Since Brian has become ill he hasn’t been able to work, she said. His wife, Janet, was in a very bad motor vehicle accident about a year ago and also is not able to work. While the couple is getting some long-term disability payments, it’s not enough to pay expenses, she said. His treatments are being done at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago so he has some travel involved to get them.
“We will be having a dinner of pulled pork sandwich, chips, pie and drink,” she said.
About 40 donors have provided items to be raffled off. Those raffle items include an antique quilt and a pie-a-month for a year.
Another part of the benefit will be a bake sale which will include many homemade baked goods.
There will be a cost per individual or couple to get into the benefit.
Brian worked for Tate and Lyle for many years, Carol said. “Many of the farmers in the area know him.” He also worked for C and L Trucking.
Everyone is invited to attend and Carol said they appreciate the support of the community.