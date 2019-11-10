A Beaverville woman was one of two drivers killed in an early morning accident on Interstate 65 in Indiana Sunday.
According to Indiana State Police reports, Anna R. Warner, 21, was killed in the accident that occurred at 1:34 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-65 at the 247 mile marker. Police say say she was driving a 2015 Kia.
Police reports indicate that the Indiana State Police Regional Dispatch Center received a report of a wrong-way driver traveling north in the southbound lanes of the interstate.
"A 911 caller reported that a vehicle entered I-65 from the wrong ramp at U.S. 231," reads the report.
"Approximately one minute later, OnStar reported a crash involving a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette. Trooper Dennis Griffin, along with the Crown Point Fire Department responded to the scene. Preliminary investigation by Trooper Griffin shows that a silver 2015 Kia was northbound in the southbound lanes traveling in the center lane. The Kia struck a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette head on. The Corvette was traveling southbound in the center lane. The inside lane (third lane) was closed at the time of the crash with orange traffic barrels for construction purposes.
"The Corvette was occupied by two males. The driver of the Corvette was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lake County coroner. The driver of the Kia was transported to Franciscan Health in Crown Point. That driver has also died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The passenger in the Corvette was transported to Franciscan Health for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries."
Notification to the family of the Corvette's driver is pending.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash, according to police.
All southbound lanes of I-65 were closed for approximately seven hours for crash cleanup and reconstruction. All lanes reopened at 8:30 a.m.
Assisting at the scene were Crown Point Police and Fire, Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction, Indiana State Highway Department, Lake County Coroner and Midnight Blue Towing.