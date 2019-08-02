Beautification efforts continue in Watseka as the Watseka Rocks committee’s third phase has begun.
Metal artwork is popping up around town, the first of which can be found at the Watseka Public library.
The group is still working on two other phases of the beautification efforts: painted rocks at local businesses and private homes and the metal troughs full of flowers around the business district.
The group Rhonda Pence, Juanita Muller, Carma Anderson, Carol Kaufmann and Renee Byarley began with the painted rocks project last year, which has gone pretty well. Several rocks have been painted and displayed around the city. The first of that project can be found at the Watseka Post Office.
Since then the group has hosted a couple painting parties. A Facebook page under the group’s name shows some of the rocks that have been displayed around town.
The group has also placed several troughs in the business district. Filled with flowers and other plants, the troughs can be sponsored by a local business.
Last fall group received a Quality of Life grant from the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley. The $5,000 grant has been spent on some of the beautification projects. Since then, the Watseka City Council has also provided a $5,000 grant toward beautification throughout town.
“The Watseka Rocks Committee is a group of business people working with the City of Watseka to renew pride and improve our community both in the business and residential areas,” Pence read to the committee last fall from the information presented for the grant. “We want Watseka to “Rock”.
The latest phase is the metal artwork. Kaufmann has been working on the designs and painting and the library artwork was recently installed. It attaches to the building to keep it secure. There are a couple in the works that will be going up soon.
The Watseka Public Library artwork shows three children of various ages carrying books and taking advantage of the library and it’s services.
That’s the first metal artwork, but more is planned.
“If businesses want to sponsor a trough, we are still accepting that,” said Pence. “If they are interested in donating a wall or getting a painted rock for your business, please contact us.”
The group can be contacted through the Facebook page, or by contacting them directly.