It was a Milford homecoming win for the Milford/Cissna Park Bearcats.
The final score was 56-32.
Coach Clint Schwartz said Thursday night to the homecoming variety show/coronation crowd, the team wanted points on the board.
It got them by the second quarter, when the Bearcats were up 48-8 and the officials called for a continuous clock with six minutes left. And the Bearcats scored another eight points after that.
“Our offense struggled in the first, but it adjusted. The O-line talked its way through it.
“They did a good job.”
The first drive, he said, the team wasn’t happy.
The team didn’t score until the clock hit 6:47, after Penn Stoller took it across the goal line.
The Knights turned around and scored its first touchdown at 6:26.
The Bearcats answered this TD with Nick Allen taking the ball up the middle for a big yardage gain. Then, Stoller carried it into the end zone from the 39 yard line.
The Bearcats ended the first quarter with two more touchdowns in the last 40 seconds: one from Allen and the other from Stoller.
It was 32-8 going into the second quarter.
In the second quarter Stoller, Allen and Angel Salinas moved the ball down the field for Stoller to make a touchdown with the clock at 10:17. Four minutes later it was another TD.
Allen ended the quarter with five seconds left with a 10-yard run for the Bearcats final TD of the night. Taking the points to 56-8 into the half.
“The first drive we weren’t happy with,” Schwartz said, but the Bearcats proved why they’re the state champs of eight-man football.
In the third quarter the Knights scored two touchdowns, and the team scored once in the fourth.
There were a number of underclassmen on the field for the Bearcats as the game entered the final quarter.
“Our numbers are up this year, and we can put in a whole new offense and defense line.”
He said, “It’s great we can get the young guys in on plays at the varsity level, and they get better with every snap.”
The Bearcats’ next game will be against Schlarman in Danville next Friday. The team’s next home game will be Oct. 4.