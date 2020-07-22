With the new school year beginning just around the corner, many student athletes and parents alike are eager to find out a solid plan for the 2020-21 sports season. That was one topic on the agenda for the Unit 9 School Board meeting that took place on July 21.
Discussing the matter with the board was Watseka High School Athletic Director Barry Bauer.
“We read in the news last week the IHSA (Illinois High School Association) has basically moved the decision making to the Illinois Department of Public Health,” said Bauer.
“The IHSA does have a meeting scheduled for Friday which is when I think we will find out a lot. And then the IHSA board meeting was moved to next Wednesday. So, I’m going to guess after Friday’s meeting with the governor they’ll have an idea. Whatever they decide will probably be voted on but I have no real news as of now.”
Bauer said that he believes if they decide not to move on with a regular sports season, changes will be made to the length of the season.
“If it’s not business as usual, I’m going to guess that the seasons will be condensed and just the start date will move,” he said.
“Right now, if you look at youth sports, there’s a plan already with public health and there is a plan for college sports with the governor’s office. But, there’s really nothing with the IESA (Illinois Elementary School Association) or IHSA which, in this whole process we’ve met every Monday on Zoom, the IESA is basically following along with whatever the IHSA is doing. “
Bauer said the school will also be utilizing a video streaming platform to allow fans the ability to watch sporting events from the comfort of their own home in the event they are unable to attend sporting events throughout the season.
“Currently we are working with the National Federation of High School Network to stream games,” he said.
“I’m a little worried about fans being allowed in this fall. So, football, volleyball, basketball, anything in the gym and on the football field we will be able to stream. There will be a subscription fee because it is through the NFHS, but our equipment will be free and it’s nice equipment,” he added.
“It’s probably a six or seven year old network, but there’s always been a huge cost before this and now with COVID, they are offering it for free so I think it’s time we jump aboard.”
Bauer went on to add that he’s happy with the performances of both the coaching staff and student athletes on their ability to adhere to the ever changing rules and guidelines mandated by officials.
“Our coaches are doing a great job,” he said.
“The guidelines are changing day to day, week to week. We have a lot of kids and they’re anxious. They may get a little frustrated sometimes with the guidelines, but we’ve done a pretty good job so far. So, we will just have to see how things go when the final decisions come back here shortly.”