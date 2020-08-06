A Watseka native will be the next associate judge in the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit.
After being sworn in Aug. 7, Kara Macz Bartucci, 35, will be on the bench Monday morning.
The Twenty-First Judicial Circuit judges voted to select Bartucci as an associate judge July 29.
She earned her undergraduate degree in economics in 2006 from Western Illinois University in Macomb. She earned her Juris Doctorate in 2010 from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.
She most currently has been an assistant state’s attorney in the Iroquois County State’s Attorney’s Office.
After earning her Juris Doctorate, Bartucci moved back to the area to practice law. She started with a small firm in the area then opened her own firm. “Then I was an assistant state’s attorney in Kankakee County for a number of years. I was able to get wonderful training there. I was then offered a job here in Iroquois County.”
She said once she began practicing law she soon saw what goes in to being a judge. “It became an aspiration,” she said.
“When I was in law school I had my heart set on coming back to the area,” she said. “When I was in private practice I was able to practice in a number of counties that included Kankakee and Iroquois counties. Then I was exclusively in the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office and then I like to say was able to come home. Mr. (Iroquois County State’s Attorney James) Devine offered me a job here. (With the judgeship) now I really get to settle and truly feel like I am home.”
She said she knows how great Iroquois County is and she wants people to see that. She is interested in justice “and all that entails”.
Her courtroom will be the south courtroom at the Iroquois County Courthouse.
Bartucci said she is “married to a wonderful man, Robert Bartucci”, whom she married in 2016. She is the daughter of Herb and Janine Macz of Watseka.