Kara Macz Bartucci was sworn in Aug. 7 as an associate judge in the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit.
Resident Circuit Judge in the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Michael Sabol administered the oath.
Sabol spoke about Bartucci, noting that he first met her when she was a prosecutor in Kankakee County.
When she became an assistant states attorney in Iroquois County and Sabol was in private practice and a public defender they worked on more cases together.
“She was a tough prosecutor but always fair,” he said. She was “willing and ready to go to trial at any time, no matter how difficult the case.”
Four years ago Sabol became a judge and Bartucci has been before him with cases as an assistant state’s attorney.
“She’s always prepared,” he said. “She knows the law and treats others with respect. She’s bright, ethical, hardworking and has the right temperament for the job.”
He said she will make a great addition to the judiciary of the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit.
“I welcome you to the bench and look forward to you serving as associate judge,” he said.
Attorney Brenda Burnett, president of the Iroquois County Bar Association, also talked about Bartucci’s accomplishments.
“There’s not one person who knows Kara who is surprised that we are here today,” she said, noting that many in the bar association had good things to say about Bartucci.
She said Bartucci has also served the community. “Kara has long been invested in our area and in building community in Watseka. She’s served the children of our community through the Unit 9 Academic Foundation.”
Burnett acknowledged, too, just how much the Macz family has given to the area. “I thank you for your role in Kara’s accomplishment and what that means for our community,” she said.
Attorney Nicholas Elliott spoke on behalf of the Kankakee County Bar Association. He said he, too, has worked with Bartucci on a number of cases. “There’s no doubt that Kara has a keen knowledge of the law and the ability to learn and adapt as the law changes,” he said.
She is also fair. “As a prosecutor, she was certainly very strong, stood her ground and always stood for the people,” he said. “But she also didn’t see cases just as guilty or not guilty. She saw everything in between. She saw the parties. She saw the circumstances of the individuals and the facts that led to a case being on her desk.”
He said the sense of equity that Bartucci has will “fit perfectly” with the judiciary.
After taking the oath, assisted by her parents, Herb and Janine Macz, and witnessed by her husband Robert Bartucci, other family members and friends, Bartucci spoke to those in attendance.
She said without her family “none of this would have happened.”
She said her father passed on his hard work ethic and eagerness to learn to each of his children. Her mother, she said, taught her children patience, love, determination and a strong work ethic through her example. “As I grew up I had no doubt what a woman could accomplish, and that is through her example, because no matter what, my mom can do anything.”
She said her parents taught her that she could do anything. “That encouragement as a child had no limits,” she said. “This honor is a testament to my family and to my parents.”
Bartucci also thanked her husband for standing by her and supporting her.
One of her favorite sayings is “Teamwork makes the dream work.”
“This could be no truer than today,” she said. “It was my dream to one day achieve this. I wasn’t ever sure that I could actually attain this honor. But because of the teamwork of my family and my husband, the lessons they’ve taught me throughout my life and the amazing training and support of our wonderful legal community, my dream has come true.”