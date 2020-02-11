The Feb. 9 meeting of the Crescent City Barnbangers 4H Club, along with members of the Country Kickers, took place at the Crescent City Community Center. Between the two clubs there were 12 4H members and 14 guests present.
The meeting was called to order and the pledge was given by Rachel Ash. The group discussed its upcoming activities of individual talks, Fireball Festival, Hometown Family Foods cook-out and spring outing.
The meeting for the two clubs was brief in order to allow plenty of time for guest speaker Rep. Tom Bennett to address the group. He talked about the United States’ flag and the goings-on in Springfield. He allowed plenty of time after his presentation for a question-and-answer time. Once Bennett was finished, the meeting adjourned and snacks enjoyed.
Members of the Barnbangers have expressed their appreciation to Rep. Bennett and the Country Kickers for participating in the February meeting.
The next meeting of the Barnbangers will be at 6 p.m. March 1 at the community center.