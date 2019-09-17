An Iroquois County farmer lost his barn in a fire Monday afternoon.
Rankin/East Lynn Fire Protection District got the call at 3:21 p.m., said Cissna Park Fire Chief Joe Young, and it called Cissna Park for mutual aid.
He said the fire was at 137 North 1500 East, the farm of Larry Kaufman.
“You could see the smoke when we were leaving Cissna Park.”
It’s unknown the start of the fire, as it wasn’t used a lot, he said, but it’s not been deemed suspicious.
He said crews were in scene for a few hours before getting back to their respective stations.