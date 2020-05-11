First Trust and Savings Bank, through its partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, is providing funds from the COVID-19 Relief Program Grant, according to information from the bank.
The grants were awarded recently to the Clifton Community Food Pantry, Food From the Heart, G.O.D.’s Food Pantry, Martinton Community Food Pantry, Sheldon Food Pantry, and Watseka Area Food Pantry. Food pantries provide vital resources to communities particularly during this pandemic crisis, and it is hoped the grant will be able to assist many more of those in need, according to information provided.