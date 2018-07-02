Fourteen members and one guest attended the June 27 meeting of the Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association. The meeting took place in the Fellowship Hall of Faith Lutheran Church, Watseka. The hall was decorated in red, white and blue for the upcoming holiday.
The pledge to the flag was recited and Gene Ochs gave the table prayer before the meal was served. The meal, catered by Hometown Foods Catering, Gilman, consisted of fried chicken and salisbury steak.
Joyce McCullough, president, conducted the business meeting. A moment of silence was conducted in memory of members Norman Owens, Dorothy Geddes, and John and Reta Dowling. John Dowling was a past president of the organization and was serving as the legislation chairman at the time of his passing.
Lynda Guinee, Watseka, reported the Retired Teachers’ Relay for Life team raised $1,200. She mentioned many of the ways the Relay for Life money is used, including the Hope Home for cancer patients.
Judy Hudgens, Milford, gave the secretary’s and treasurer’s reports. Organizational dues will be collected in October. McCullough announced Anna Denault, Gibson City, was the winner of the IRTA Foundation scholarship.
Guinee and Don Deany, both of Watseka, and Ochs, Milford, were named to the nominating committee and will report at the August meeting.
Heather McCullough, professional educational licensure officer from the University of Illinois, Springfield, brought members up-to-date on educational legislation. She discussed the new laws for retired teachers who wish to substitute and of school districts having to pay teachers a minimum of $40,000. She said Illinois has almost 4,000 students who graduate from Illinois colleges with education degrees but many either move to other states or enter the business world because of higher salaries. Mrs. McCullough mentioned Illinois’ requirements for becoming a teacher are far more stringent and expensive than those of surrounding states, and yet an education graduate from those surrounding states can teach in Illinois without getting the same required education. When asked about the legislative bill concerning a three-year bachelor’s degree for teachers, she said politics played a huge role in that bill and it has been sent back to committee.
School supplies collected at this meeting will be given to Cissna Park Elementary School.
The next meeting will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 29, at Milford Family Restaurant. Peggy Gossett, of Volunteer Services, will give the program. All retired teachers from Ford and Iroquois counties are invited to attend – no reservations are required. Those who plan to attend this meeting are asked to bring school supplies, which will be given to Milford Elementary. For more information about this group, call Joyce McCullough at 815-432-3876.