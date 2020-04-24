Two organizations have teamed up to deliver meals to front line workers at area hospitals.
Crème of the Crop catered meals delivered meals to front line workers at Iroquois Memorial Hospital Thursday. The meals were from Kankakee Community College Alumni Association.
“We had been planning to honor our health careers alums who work in-district hospitals in 2020,” said Kelly Myers, executive director of the KCC Foundation. “Most KCC alumni continue to live in our district after they graduate from KCC. My team decided to move up the timeline and provide meals to KCC alums and all frontline workers who are risking so much during the pandemic.
“My team of four dug in and worked to plan the logistics and ensure that we could provide meals to all. We began at Riverside and Crème of the Crop prepared the meals and delivered them.
“Crème of the Crop catering partnered with us and provided delicious, healthy, individually wrapped meals. I am so grateful to Suzanne (owner Nighswander) for her ongoing partnership.”
Meals were delivered to not only IMH, but Riverside Healthcare, Amita St. Mary’s and respiratory therapists who work at Morris Hospital, a clinical site.
Nighswander said she, too, is proud to be able to provide the meals for the front line workers and for the partnership with the alumni association.
“It’s heartwarming,” she said of being part of the endeavor.
She said she had contacted the hospitals and wanted to do something for the workers. Then KCC called and the partnership took off.
“We’ve worked together before,” she said of the association.
Crème of the Crop is in its seventh year of business, she said.
“We do everything. We do weddings, we do corporate events. We do private parties. WE do farmers markets. We do a lot of private catering,” she said.
“We also do family meals. We started that last year just to keep us busy in the winter time because we’re not business in January, February and March.”
The interest was there for that service, she said, and then with the COVID-19 pandemic the service has really taken off.
“We want to start feeding people who are out of work,” she said, noting that there are many people in the restaurant businesses and other businesses in the region who are out of work. “We are a food truck and catering, so we don’t have a restaurant. For people like servers and bartenders, some of the restaurants are able to do the take out but others can’t because it’s not profitable. So what are those people doing? And other people who are non-essential and don’t have an income coming in. We’re trying to get a program started so we can do the family meals and provide them. We’re working on that right now. That’s coming.”
Myers reiterated that the alumni association is happy to be able to provide the meals.
“ I would like people to know that the Kankakee Community College Alumni Association is so proud that we are able to honor our alumni and all frontline workers in healthcare. We know that so many of our graduates are serving at local hospitals. The accomplishments of our alumni increase the value of our certificates and degrees. Thank you to KCC alums and all healthcare providers for your commitment and service to the community,” she said.
“We really are strong together. Now, more than ever before we must trust that there is power in coming together to serve others. It is the Power of Community.”
Crème of the Crop Catering and Food Truck has a Facebook page and website. They can be reached at 815-954-8767.