On Sept. 8, the Ashkum Go-Getters 4-H club met at the Ashkum Catholic Church. Present were 20 members, eight cloverbuds, and 11 guests. The Health and Safety Report was given by Haley and Riley Behrends, on campfire safety. The Go-Getter members that exhibited at fair then had a chance to talk about their projects and what awards they received.
For new business, the Ashkum Go-Getters decided that our new theme for this year is “don’t just be a go-getter, be a go-giver”. The Ashkum Go-Getters also decided that we are going to be wearing our 4-H shirts on Wednesday, October 9th to promote National 4-H week. The club also had its annual election of officers for the new year at this meeting. 2019-2020 officers are as follows: President- Nik Hanson, Vice President-Karlie Wilken, Recording Secretary- Christa Hickman, Treasurer- Dylan Behrends, Corresponding Secretary-Anna Hickman, Reporter-Kalyn Alberts, Health and Safety- Haley Behrends and Laney Bussian, Scrapbook- Riley Behrends and Marleigh Tryban. Recreation team leader- Harmony Boudreau, Rec Team-Reece Boudreau, Conner Unger and Lilian Unger. It was also announced that we received generous donations from Tri-Central Coop and the Danforth State Bank.
Conner Unger then gave his talk on his car collectible project. Prior to the meeting, refreshments were served by the Gerdes and Hickman families. A club trip is planned for Oct. 5, to go to Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch in Rantoul.
Kalyn Alberts, Reporter