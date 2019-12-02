On Nov. 9, the Ashkum Go-Getters 4-H club met at the Ashkum Catholic Church Hall. Present were 23 members, eight Cloverbuds, seven leaders and 11 guests. The Health and Safety Report was given by Haley Behrends and Laney Bussian on how much sleep you should get.
For old business, the Ashkum Go-Getters discussed our donation to the foundation auction. It was then announced that our club got second place in the CANstruction competition. The Ashkum Go-Getters then further discussed upcoming workshops for ceramics and basket making.
For new business, we went over the club calendar for the new year, and then made a motion to keep the Angel Tag shopping budget the same. A motion was then made to donate a tree to the Iroquois County Fair.
Anna Hickman demonstrated how to make apple salad, and Christa Hickman demonstrated how to hand sew a hem. Sydney Hanson talked about a sign she made a few years ago as an Interior Design fair project.
The 2018-19 Awards and Recognitions followed. First year members, cloverbuds, Junior leaders and leaders were recognized. 4-Hers with perfect attendance for last year are Haley Behrends, Riley Behrends, Elizabeth Fatka, Evelyn Fatka, Nik Hanson, Christa Hickman and cloverbudsTaylor Behrends and Kale Gerdes. Karlie Wilken was awarded the prestigious I Dare You Leadership award. Iroquois County Outstanding Officer awards were presented to Nikolaus Hanson, President; Anna Hickman Vice-President; Christa Hickman Secretary; Karlie Wilken Treasurer; Alexis Gerdes Reporter and Elizabeth Fatak Scrapbook.
Excellent record book awards were earned by Kalyn Alberts, Riley Behrends, Reece Boudreau, Alexis Gerdes, Nikolaus Hanson, Christa Hickman, Carson McGill and Karlie Wilken. Dylan Behrends, Riley Behrends, Nik Hanson, Anna Hickman and Christa Hickman were recognized for excellence in Livestock record keeping.
Kalyn Alberts was awarded an Iroquois County Project Mastery award and the Golden Needle Award for Clothing construction. Illinois 4-H Silver level Experience Awards based on participation, community service, leadership and project learning were presented to Dylan Behrends, Riley Behrends, Haley Behrends, Anna Hickman and Christa Hickman.
Carson McGill and Alexis Gerdes were recognized for their accomplishments in the Archery SPIN club. Carson placed third at the 2019 Archery State Shoot advancing to the nationals and Alexis placed 12th. Refreshments were served by the Byarley and McGill families.
Kalyn Alberts,
Reporter