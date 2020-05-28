The community is invited to join in the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross and be someone’s hero by rolling up a sleeve to give blood on Tuesday, June 16th from 10:30AM to 6:30PM at the Ashkum Coliseum located on 117 East Main Street, Ashkum, IL 60911. The event is sponsored by the Ashkum Go-Getters 4-H Club. Call Blood Program Leader Sharlene Finegan 815-383-9891 for more information or to make an appointment. NO walk ins will be accepted at this drive.
With no known end date to the coronavirus fight, the American Red Cross is encouraging healthy individuals to make appointments to donate blood to ensure blood remains readily available for patients who still rely on transfusions. Donated blood has a limited shelf life of 42 days for red cells , so the supply must constantly be replenished.
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1- 800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance. Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to safeguard donors, volunteers and employees.